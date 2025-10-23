World

Taftan volcano rises 3.5 inches in a year after 700,000 years of silence

Scientists alarmed as 'extinct' Iranian volcano shows signs of eruption after 700,000 years

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Taftan volcano rises 3.5 inches in a year after 700,000 years of silence
Taftan volcano rises 3.5 inches in a year after 700,000 years of silence

Scientists have warned that the Taftan volcano, which has been sleeping for 700,000 years, has started showing signs of eruption.

According to Independent, a study revealed that the volcano situated close to the Iran and Pakistan border could erupt for the first time in more than 700,000 years, as scientists noted activity after hundreds of thousands of years.

A study published in the Geophysical Research Letter found that the Taftan’s summit has swelled 3.5 inches between July 2023 and May 2024 and is rising with every passing day.

The senior author of the study and volcanologist Pablo González explained that gas pressure building up in the volcano will “have to release somehow in the future, either violently or more quietly.”

He told Live Science, “This study doesn’t aim to produce panic in people. It’s a wake-up call to the authorities in the region in Iran to designate some resources to look at this.”

"This study doesn't aim to produce panic in the people. It's a wake-up call to the authorities in the region in Iran to designate some resources to look at this," González added.

The Taftan is a 12,927-foot (3,940-metre) stratovolcano in southeastern Iran in the mountain range formed by the collision of the Arabian and Eurasian plates. The volcano has active hot springs and sulphur vents but has not erupted in recent human history.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Over 50% of Gen Z unhappy with jobs, ready to quit: Survey

Over 50% of Gen Z unhappy with jobs, ready to quit: Survey
38% of employees plan to quit their jobs as survey reveals significant jump from last year's numbers

White House East wing to be torn down 'within days' for Trump's ballroom

White House East wing to be torn down 'within days' for Trump's ballroom
Trump claims new 'finest ballroom ever built' will be solely funded by him and friends

NYC mayoral final debate turns savage as Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa trade jabs

NYC mayoral final debate turns savage as Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa trade jabs
Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo lock horns during fiery final New York City mayoral debate

Louvre director reveals shocking security lapses, admits ‘failure’ in heist

Louvre director reveals shocking security lapses, admits ‘failure’ in heist
French crown 'priceless' jewelry theft at Louvre exposes 'terrible' security of world's most visited museum

Trump celebrates White House demolition for $250M ballroom despite criticism

Trump celebrates White House demolition for $250M ballroom despite criticism
White House demolition for Trump’s luxury ballroom begins amid widespread criticism

Uganda bus tragedy: 46 killed, several hurt in multiple vehicle collision

Uganda bus tragedy: 46 killed, several hurt in multiple vehicle collision
Two buses and two other vehicles collide in a deadly crash in Western Uganda

White House breaks silence on reports Trump to pardon Diddy: ‘Zero truth’

White House breaks silence on reports Trump to pardon Diddy: ‘Zero truth’
Sean "Diddy" Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison, fined $500,000 for prostitution conviction

Louvre opens for visitors after daring daylight heist of French crown jewels

Louvre opens for visitors after daring daylight heist of French crown jewels
'Priceless' French crown jewels were stolen from the Louvre in one of the highest-profile museum thefts

Australian man arrested after stealing $5,000 worth of Labubu dolls

Australian man arrested after stealing $5,000 worth of Labubu dolls
The man was charged after dozens of rare collectible dolls were discovered at his Melbourne property

Eurostar invests in UK's first double-decker trains to bring 'exceptional comfort'

Eurostar invests in UK's first double-decker trains to bring 'exceptional comfort'
The high-speed train service that connects the UK with Europe is planning to run the first six double-deckers by 2031

Mini Labubu dolls craze boost Pop Mart sales

Mini Labubu dolls craze boost Pop Mart sales
Labubu dolls have once again helped Pop Mart stocks after they had dipped in recent weeks over concerns of being overvalued

Louvre heist: 'spectacular' value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large

Louvre heist: 'spectacular' value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large
A group of thieves stole jewellery worth millions from the Louvre Museum in Paris during early morning hours on Sunday