King Charles’ first 5p coins enter circulation across UK

The first 5p coins featuring the image of King Charles III have officially entered circulation in the UK.
The release of these coins comes after rise in public demand for currency featuring the monarch.
As per multiple reports, over 23.2 million of these coins have been distributed to Post Office branches and banks throughout the country.
This marks the first time that 5p coins featuring King Charles' portrait have been released into circulation.
Not only this, this also marks the first redesign of the coin in 17 years.
The Royal Mint said that the new design represents the beginning of King's rule.
The new coin have a design of an oak leaf on the back side, symbolizing how oak trees support many forms of life in forests.
Besides this, the oak tree has been linked with British Kings and Queens for a long time and this design represents King's love for nature and his efforts to protect the environment.
Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said in a statement, noting, “We are delighted to see His Majesty’s first 5p coins entering circulation following public demand," as per The Independent.
“The oak leaf design beautifully represents the deep connection between our monarchy and the natural world, reflecting King Charles III’s lifelong dedication to environmental conservation," the statement added.
The Mint said collectors are eager to collect coins with King Charles's portrait as these coins are still quite rare, making up only 0.2% of all the coins currently being used in the UK.