Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds

Results indicated women who stopped drinking recorded a drop of 0.8 mmHg systolic and 1.1 mmHg diastolic

  By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study revealed that any amount of alcohol can significantly increase blood pressure.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, stopping drinking, and even cutting back, may lead to a decrease in blood pressure that would reduce an individual’s stroke and cardiac disorders.

lead author Dr. Takahiro Suzuki stated, “Our study shows that when it comes to blood pressure, the less you drink, the better.”

Takahiro added, “In the past, scientists thought small amounts of alcohol might be okay, but our results suggest that no alcohol is actually best.”

Researchers at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo analyzed nearly 360,000 annual checkups between 2012 and 2024 and found that even slight increases in drinking were linked to higher blood pressure.

The study followed nearly 59,000 adults, dividing them into drinkers and non-drinkers. Individuals who stopped drinking showed sharp decline in blood pressure, while new drinkers saw increases.

Results indicated women who stopped drinking recorded a drop of 0.8 mmHg systolic and 1.1 mmHg diastolic, while men saw drops of 1 mmHg and 1.6 mmHg, respectively.

The increase in blood pressure occurred regardless of alcohol type—beer, wine, or spirits—with quantity being the key factor.

Dr. Harlan Krumholz of Yale University, who was not involved in the research, stated the findings suggest that “alcohol cessation, even from low levels, could prevent or treat hypertension.”

