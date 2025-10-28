Health

Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study

Retinal scans may become part of routine checkups, assisting medical professionals detect vascular aging early

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study
Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study

A recent study revealed that tiny blood vessels in humans eyes could reveal their cardiac health as well.

According to a study published in Science Advances, the vascular system in the eyes can also predict whether a person is aging at an accelerated rate.

Researchers from McMaster University discovered that an “eye provides a unique, non-invasive view into the body’s circulatory system.”

Senior researcher Marie Pigeyre stated that retinal changes often reflect those in other small blood vessels.

For the study, the team assessed data from 74,000 participants across four major studies. Individuals with less branched retinal blood vessels had an increased risk of cardiac diseases, higher inflammation across the body, and shorter lifespans.

Researchers further detected two key proteins — MMP12 and IgG–Fc receptor IIb — associated with inflammation and vascular aging.

These may assist guide the development of future treatments for cardiac events and aging.

Moreover, Pigeyre predicted that retinal scans may become part of routine checkups, assisting medical professionals detect vascular aging early.

“Our findings point to potential drug targets for slowing vascular aging, reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases, and ultimately improving lifespan,” Pigeyre added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims

Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims
Kenvue dismissed the claims, calling them 'baseless,' maintaining that acetaminophen 'is the safest pain reliever o'ption

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination
Mpox is usually a mild illness, it can sometimes become serious

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill
FDA approves groundbreaking non-hormonal pill for menopause hot flash relief

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?
Individuals with cavities and gum disease are also likely to face a 36% increased risk of cardiac diseases

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?
Experts underscored the significance of having a quality sleep for at least seven hours each night

Limiting sugar in early years of life may protect against cardiac disease

Limiting sugar in early years of life may protect against cardiac disease
Cardiac benefits of limiting sugar intake may stem in part from lower risks for diabetes and high blood pressure

mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study

mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study
Patients who received an mRNA COVID shot within 100 days of initiating immunotherapy lived longer

Tenor Health Foundation to buy three Commonwealth Health hospitals in Scranton

Tenor Health Foundation to buy three Commonwealth Health hospitals in Scranton
This significant move aims to protect the region’s healthcare infrastructure

Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk

Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk
Protecting young children from emotional stress and insecurity should be a priority, researchers said

FDA recalls over 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium: Check details

FDA recalls over 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium: Check details
Atorvastatin is a reductase inhibitor, or statin that can help clear the bloodstream of cholesterol to prevent fat accumulation

Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds

Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds
Results indicated women who stopped drinking recorded a drop of 0.8 mmHg systolic and 1.1 mmHg diastolic

Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage

Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage
Experts underscored that repeated exposure to lead can pose health risks over time