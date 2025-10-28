Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study

A recent study revealed that tiny blood vessels in humans eyes could reveal their cardiac health as well.
According to a study published in Science Advances, the vascular system in the eyes can also predict whether a person is aging at an accelerated rate.
Researchers from McMaster University discovered that an “eye provides a unique, non-invasive view into the body’s circulatory system.”
Senior researcher Marie Pigeyre stated that retinal changes often reflect those in other small blood vessels.
For the study, the team assessed data from 74,000 participants across four major studies. Individuals with less branched retinal blood vessels had an increased risk of cardiac diseases, higher inflammation across the body, and shorter lifespans.
Researchers further detected two key proteins — MMP12 and IgG–Fc receptor IIb — associated with inflammation and vascular aging.
These may assist guide the development of future treatments for cardiac events and aging.
Moreover, Pigeyre predicted that retinal scans may become part of routine checkups, assisting medical professionals detect vascular aging early.
“Our findings point to potential drug targets for slowing vascular aging, reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases, and ultimately improving lifespan,” Pigeyre added.