Entertainment

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death

Ben Bader's girlfriend, Reem, confirmed his death on social media a few days after his passing

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Late influencer Ben Baders family breaks silence after his sudden death
Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death 

Ben Bader's family members shared their first statement after his heartbreaking death. 

The TikTok sensation passed away at the age of 25 on Thursday, October 23, confirmed by his girlfriend, Reem.

Shortly after his death announcement, Bader's family broke their silence on Monday, October 27.

In an interview with People, the deceased social media star's relatives paid heartfelt tribute to the late influencer, calling him, "A visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others."

"He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humour, and compassion. Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives," his loved ones continued.

They also revealed his personal life. Bader was born prematurely at only 28 weeks; his family shared, "carried that same resilience, gratitude, and drive throughout his life. His legacy continues to inspire others to lead with kindness, purpose, and authenticity."

However, the deceased artist's family members have not revealed the real reason behind his sudden death, and they have yet to disclose details of his funeral. 

The social media sensation passed away on October 23 after celebrating his 25th birthday on September 22.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5
A whirlpool romance between Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard might be awaiting fans in 'Stranger Things' finale

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93
Prunella Scales, who received a Bafta nod for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 1991's 'A Question of Attribution,' had been battling vascular dementia since 2013

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween
From Coldplay concert's cheating couple to Labubu dolls, 2025 might just have been one of the most iconic years for Halloween costumes

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans
The 'Hunger Games' starlet welcomed her second baby with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in March this year

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia
The Danish palace shared the update on the monarch’s upcoming visit to Latvia

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finalized their divorce in Janurary 2020

Ariana Grande shines at 'Wicked: For Good' event amid Ethan Slater split speculation

Ariana Grande shines at 'Wicked: For Good' event amid Ethan Slater split speculation
Ariana Grande attended a 'Wicked: For Good' screening without her beau Ethan Slater

Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on ‘James Bond’ rumours

Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on ‘James Bond’ rumours
Sydney Sweeney shares her candid thoughts on becoming next ‘James Bond’ girl

Ben Affleck gives surprising reaction on ex Ana de Armas split with Tom Cruise

Ben Affleck gives surprising reaction on ex Ana de Armas split with Tom Cruise
Ben Affleck makes feelings clear on Ana De Armas' sudden break up with Tom Cruise

Justin Bieber makes big confession on cheating amid Hailey Bieber split buzz

Justin Bieber makes big confession on cheating amid Hailey Bieber split buzz
Justin Bieber made confession amid split rumors between the 'Baby' singer and Hailey Bieber

Jay-Z claps back at backlash over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl gig

Jay-Z claps back at backlash over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl gig
Jay-Z shuts down critics over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl spot

Sydney Sweeney on viral Glen Powell dating rumors: ‘I love being with him’

Sydney Sweeney on viral Glen Powell dating rumors: ‘I love being with him’
Sydney Sweeney shares jaw-dropping statement on dating rumours with co-star Glen Powell