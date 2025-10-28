Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death 

Ben Bader's family members shared their first statement after his heartbreaking death.
The TikTok sensation passed away at the age of 25 on Thursday, October 23, confirmed by his girlfriend, Reem.
Shortly after his death announcement, Bader's family broke their silence on Monday, October 27.
In an interview with People, the deceased social media star's relatives paid heartfelt tribute to the late influencer, calling him, "A visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others."
"He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humour, and compassion. Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives," his loved ones continued.
They also revealed his personal life. Bader was born prematurely at only 28 weeks; his family shared, "carried that same resilience, gratitude, and drive throughout his life. His legacy continues to inspire others to lead with kindness, purpose, and authenticity."
However, the deceased artist's family members have not revealed the real reason behind his sudden death, and they have yet to disclose details of his funeral.
The social media sensation passed away on October 23 after celebrating his 25th birthday on September 22.