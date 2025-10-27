Japan unveils world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin in historic move

Japan in a historic move launched world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin to facilitate digital payments.
According to Profit, the world’s first stablecoin pegged to the yen will be launched in Japan on Monday, a small but significant move in a country where traditional payment means like cash and credit cards dominate financial infrastructure.
A Japanese startup, JPYC, said it will begin issuing stablecoins that are fully convertible to the yen and backed by domestic savings and Japanese government bonds (JGB).
The move follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s support for the sector that has sparked a revival of interest in the idea of using blockchain in the mainstream financial system.
China, too, is considering allowing usage of yuan-backed stablecoins, a sign of growing momentum worldwide of the use of the digital currency – typically pegged to a fiat currency and offering faster and cheaper transactions.
Japan’s three megabanks will also jointly issue stablecoins, the Nikkei daily reported earlier this month, which may push the digital asset into the mainstream in a once cash-loving population.
Stablecoins backed by the U.S. dollar currently dominate the market, accounting for over 99% of the global stablecoin supply, according to the Bank for International Settlements.
In Asia, Japan laid out rules in 2023 to allow issuance of stablecoins. South Korea has also pledged to allow companies to introduce won-based stablecoins.