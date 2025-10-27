WhatsApp makes status updates more fun with new sticker reactions

WhatsApp is testing new and unique feature that will allow users to react to status updates with reaction stickers.
This new update will make interacting with status more fun and engaging by allowing users to quickly share their feelings on photos and videos similar to how reactions work on Instagram Stories, as per WABetaInfo.
The reaction sticker feature on WhatsApp will allow users customize which emoji they use on their status updates.
Before sharing a status, users can pick any emoji that best reflects their mood or message.
When someone views a WhatsApp status with a reaction sticker, they can tap the sticker to instantly react to the post without sending text message.
It is pertinent to note that only the person who posted the status can see the reaction and all reactions data protected with end-to-end encryption.
When someone reacts to WhatsApp status with a sticker, the person who posted it gets a real-time notification showing who reacted and which emoji they used.
Additionally, WhatsApp will show all reactions in one dedicated activity section for each status which allow users to review all engagement in one place.
However, this new feature is under development and it will be available in a future update.