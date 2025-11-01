Labubu dolls to make their NYC debut in 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Labubu dolls, the cute monster-like plush toys with big eyes have become a global sensation and are now set to take over New York on Thanksgiving Day.
The popular toy from Pop Mart will be part of the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC on November 27, alongside giant character balloons, floats and performers.
"Friendsgiving in POP CITY" will "delight millions of Parade spectators and viewers nationwide as The MONSTERS and their friends visit North America for the first time and travel the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving for the Parade," a news release from Pop Mart stated.
For the first time, characters Skullpanda, Peach, Riot, Dimoo, Molly, Duckoo and the playful but kind Labubu and Mokoko will appear on a Pop Mart-themed float in the Thanksgiving Day parade.
Fans cannot only watch the "Friendsgiving in POP CITY" float during the parade but also visit a special Pop Mart holiday pop-up store near Machy's in Herald Square, NYC which will be open for the rest of the month.
Larry Lu, President of Pop Mart The Americas, said in a statement, noting, "It is an honor to represent our team, artist partners, and the global POP MART community during one of the great traditions of the holiday season," as per USA Today.
As per the reports, the procession will air live on NBC and its corresponding streaming service, Peacock.