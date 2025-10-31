Health

Nearly 17 million Americans carry cancer genes, study

These genetic variants can increase cancer risk regardless of lifestyle factors, including alcohol use, diet, smoking, and workout

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study found that millions of Americans may unknowingly carry genetic mutations that raise their risks of cancer, regardless of family history.

According to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, as many as 5% of Americans, and nearly 17 million, have genetic variants associated with cancer.

Researchers suggested that these mutations are more common than previously believed.

Senior researcher of the Cleveland Clinic Dr. Joshua Arbesman stated, “Genetic testing has traditionally been reserved for people with strong family histories or other high-risk indicators.”

“Our findings show many individuals with pathogenic variants fall outside those criteria, meaning we may be missing opportunities for early detection and prevention.”

For the study, scientists assessed more than 70 common cancer-related genes and detected over 3,400 unique mutations.

These genetic variants can increase cancer risk regardless of lifestyle factors, including alcohol use, diet, smoking, and workout.

The study diversifies on previous studies that discovered a 7.5 times increased genetic predisposition to melanoma than national estimates.

Co-author Ying Ni mentioned that comprehending these gene variants “gives a clearer picture without pre-assumptions based on lifestyle or family history.”

Researchers stated the findings stressed the need for routine cancer screenings, such as mammograms and colonoscopies.

