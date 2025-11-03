Jeff Bezos predicts million will live in space in ‘couple of decades’

Jeff Bezos has predicted that millions of people will be living in space in the next “couple of decades.”
According to New York Times, one of the richest people in the world recently made an appearance at the Italian Tech Week 2025 and revealed that he is now working out ways through which people could live in space.
The Amazon founder whose space company has already sent people into space said, “In the next couple of decades, I believe there will be millions of people living in space. That’s how fast this is going to accelerate.”
Blue Origin later on its YouTube page suggested that it believes that, in order to preserve Earth, our home, for our grandchildren’s grandchildren, it is must go to space to tap its unlimited resources and energy.
Bezos predicted, “One of the things that’s going to happen, it’s hard to know exactly when, it’s 10-plus years, but I bet it’s no more than 20 years, is that we’re going to start building these giant gigawatt data centres in space. These giant training clusters, those will be better built in space because we have solar power there.”
Notably, Blue Origin has sent 86 humans (80 individuals) into space. As per the latest update, Carl Kuehner recently became the 750th human in space as part of Blue Origin's NS-33 suborbital flight.