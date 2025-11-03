Sci-Tech

Jeff Bezos predicts million will live in space in ‘couple of decades’

Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos forecasts ‘gigawatt-scale data centers in space’ within 10-20 years

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Jeff Bezos predicts million will live in space in ‘couple of decades’
Jeff Bezos predicts million will live in space in ‘couple of decades’

Jeff Bezos has predicted that millions of people will be living in space in the next “couple of decades.”

According to New York Times, one of the richest people in the world recently made an appearance at the Italian Tech Week 2025 and revealed that he is now working out ways through which people could live in space.

The Amazon founder whose space company has already sent people into space said, “In the next couple of decades, I believe there will be millions of people living in space. That’s how fast this is going to accelerate.”

Blue Origin later on its YouTube page suggested that it believes that, in order to preserve Earth, our home, for our grandchildren’s grandchildren, it is must go to space to tap its unlimited resources and energy.

Bezos predicted, “One of the things that’s going to happen, it’s hard to know exactly when, it’s 10-plus years, but I bet it’s no more than 20 years, is that we’re going to start building these giant gigawatt data centres in space. These giant training clusters, those will be better built in space because we have solar power there.”

Notably, Blue Origin has sent 86 humans (80 individuals) into space. As per the latest update, Carl Kuehner recently became the 750th human in space as part of Blue Origin's NS-33 suborbital flight.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

WhatsApp users will soon be able to make calls without sharing numbers

WhatsApp users will soon be able to make calls without sharing numbers
WhatsApp is adding a way to connect with others without sharing personal numbers

Everyday technologies from USBs to passwords that will vanish by 2030

Everyday technologies from USBs to passwords that will vanish by 2030
Artificial intelligence and digital innovations will make our lives hassle-free with new technologies in the future

US bans sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China and other countries

US bans sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China and other countries
Trump administration decides to reserve Nvidia's top AI chips for US companies only

Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report

Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report
iOS 26.2 developer beta is expected to release alongside betas for Apple’s other platforms

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027
Sam Altman underscored OpenAI’s exponential revenue growth, indicating that its ChatGPT and AI cloud services could propel

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV
Disney has enlisted ESPN personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Scott Van Pelt to foster its message

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta
Bluesky is also experimenting with ranking systems, design updates, and feedback tools

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs
Samsung will use Nvidia’s Omniverse simulation software and GPUs to integrate in its native AI-powered models for devices

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’
Mark Zuckerberg reveals what happened when he finally got to pick the Halloween theme

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features
OpenAI has also launched Leaderboards to boost social engagement

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand
The iPhone revenue totaled $49.03 billion, which is less than the expected figure of $49.3 billion

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins
WhatsApp is adding new features to make channels more engaging and interactive