US bans sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China and other countries

Artificial intelligence giant Nvidia's opens new tab most advanced chips will be reserved for US companies and kept out of China and other countries.
During a taped interview that aired on Sunday on CBS' 60 Minutes program and in comments to reporters aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump said only US customers should have access to the top-end Blackwell chips offered by Nvidia, the world's most valuable company by market capitalization.
"The most advanced, we will not let anybody have them other than the United States," he told CBS, echoing remarks made earlier to reporters as he returned to Washington from a weekend in Florida.
"We don't give (the Blackwell) chip to other people," he said during the flight.
The remarks suggest Trump may impose tighter restrictions around cutting-edge American AI chips than US officials previously had indicated, with China and potentially the rest of the world barred from accessing the most sophisticated semiconductors.
In July, the Trump administration released a new artificial intelligence blueprint seeking to loosen environmental rules and vastly expand AI exports to allies, in a bid to maintain the American edge over China in the critical technology.
Trump had hinted he might discuss the chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their summit in South Korea last week, but ultimately said the topic did not come up.