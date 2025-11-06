Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand

A recent report has issued a warning regarding an “urgent need” for general practitioners (GPs) in England to get enhanced training to recognise Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), assisting to address long waits for diagnosis and treatment.
The ADHD taskforce stated family doctors must be able to do early screening and make appropriate referrals, which is similar for the other conditions.
It urged that GPs who take on aspects who assist treat ADHD, such as by prescribing drugs, should receive additional funding, support from specialists, and chances to train as ADHD experts.
According to National Health Service (NHS) England, nearly 2.5 million individuals in England have ADHD, such as 741,000 aged five to 24.
However, certain areas have tightened access due to increasing demand. Moreover, Anita emphasised over the inclusion of GP training in medical school, supported by funding and new contracts.
Chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners Professor Kamila Hawthorne, stated GPs already support ADHD patients but require dedicated time, resources, and access to specialist services to expand their role.
Moreover, the taskforce urged more support for individuals on waiting lists for young individuals providing early, needs-based support for ADHD.