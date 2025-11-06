Health

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?

DASH diet fosters steady energy, weight control, and enhanced overall nutrition

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
The DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is as eseential kind of eating plan that is particularly designed for hypertensive patients to reduce high blood pressure and support overall heart health.

This has been developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it underscores nutrient-rich foods that are naturally low in sodium and contains elevated levels of potassium, calcium, and magnesium, that assists in regulating blood pressure.

During DASH diet, it is strongly recommended to consume plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, avoid fatty products to prevent CVD's.

For most adults, sodium intake is limited to 1500 mg/day, 2400 mg/day, 3300 mg/day, varying from patient to patient.

According to numerous studies hypertensive individuals may experience a notable change in their healths, as it significantly reduces blood pressure and lower long-term risks of chronic and fatal disorders.

Apart from its cardiovascular benefits, the DASH diet fosters steady energy, weight control, and enhanced overall nutrition.

