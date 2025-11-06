Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says

The Trump administration is currently negotiating with Danish pharmaceuticals, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to minimize the cost of glucagon-like peptide-1 GLP-1 drugs — weight-loss pills.
Several credible sources informed ABC News that both the companies are currently considering offering their medications, Zepbound and Wegovy, for nearly $149 every month, covering Medicare patients.
If both the companies agree, this change would mark a significant reduction from current prices that may surpass $1,000 per month.
This move comes amid increasing concerns over major rise in healthcare and rising use of extravagant weight loss drugs.
Notably, these drugs have long been prescribed to diabetics, they typically have not been covered for weight-loss purposes.
Manufacturer of Wegovy, Novo Nordisk, and Zepbound manufacturer, Eli Lilly, both among the most sought-after obesity drugs on the market.
A price reduction announcement is expected later this week as negotiations succeed.
These drugs stimulate insulin release from beta-cells of Pancreas, and manage the spiking blood sugar levels, and slowing digestion.
They further affect satiety by making people feel full, fostering weight loss.
The potential agreement could increase the accessibility of drugs, seeking weight-loss treatment, while also addressing wider concerns regarding the affordability of healthcare in the United States.