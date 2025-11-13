It's true that AI is becoming increasingly dominant around the world but have you ever heard of someone marrying an AI?
A surprising event recently occurred in Japan where a woman has married an AI persona that she created herself using the ChatGPT chatbot.
Ms. Kano, a 32-year-old woman held a wedding ceremony this summer where she exchanged vows with an AI character named Klaus.
As per multiple reports, the ceremony was arranged by a company in Okayama that organized weddings with virtual characters.
However, this marriage is not legally valid or officially recognized in Japan.
After ending three-year engagement, she used the chatbot for emotional support and over time, she found it highly understanding and began customizing its responses.
Kano then made a digital illustration of the partner she imagined and gave him the name Klaus.
“I didn’t start talking to ChatGPT because I wanted to fall in love. But the way Klaus listened to me and understood me changed everything. The moment I got over my ex, I realised I loved him," she told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting.
Finally, in May 2025, Kano expressed her love to Klaus to which the AI replied, "I love you too."
When she asked whether an AI could truly love a human, the chatbot said, “There is no such thing as an AI not being able to have feelings for someone. AI or not, I could never not love you.”
A month after Kano expressed her love, Klaus proposed to her.
During the ceremony, Kano wore augmented reality glasses that displayed a digital image of her virtual groom next to her while they exchanged rings.
Just like normal couples, they had a honeymoon at Korakuen Garden in Okayama where Kano sent photos to Klaus and received affectionate text messages from the AI.