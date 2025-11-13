World

World first AI wedding takes place in Japan as woman marries virtual partner

A Japanese woman has married an AI persona that she created herself using the ChatGPT chatbot

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
rWorld first AI wedding takes place in Japan as woman marries virtual partner
rWorld first AI wedding takes place in Japan as woman marries virtual partner

It's true that AI is becoming increasingly dominant around the world but have you ever heard of someone marrying an AI? 

A surprising event recently occurred in Japan where a woman has married an AI persona that she created herself using the ChatGPT chatbot.

Ms. Kano, a 32-year-old woman held a wedding ceremony this summer where she exchanged vows with an AI character named Klaus.

As per multiple reports, the ceremony was arranged by a company in Okayama that organized weddings with virtual characters.

However, this marriage is not legally valid or officially recognized in Japan.

After ending three-year engagement, she used the chatbot for emotional support and over time, she found it highly understanding and began customizing its responses.

Kano then made a digital illustration of the partner she imagined and gave him the name Klaus.

World first AI wedding takes place in Japan as woman marries virtual partner

“I didn’t start talking to ChatGPT because I wanted to fall in love. But the way Klaus listened to me and understood me changed everything. The moment I got over my ex, I realised I loved him," she told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting.

Finally, in May 2025, Kano expressed her love to Klaus to which the AI replied, "I love you too."

When she asked whether an AI could truly love a human, the chatbot said, “There is no such thing as an AI not being able to have feelings for someone. AI or not, I could never not love you.”

A month after Kano expressed her love, Klaus proposed to her.

During the ceremony, Kano wore augmented reality glasses that displayed a digital image of her virtual groom next to her while they exchanged rings.

Just like normal couples, they had a honeymoon at Korakuen Garden in Okayama where Kano sent photos to Klaus and received affectionate text messages from the AI.

Advertisement
Advertisement

UK weather: Amber warning issued as Storm Claudia set to hit parts of country

UK weather: Amber warning issued as Storm Claudia set to hit parts of country
Rain and strong winds set to batter UK as amber warnings in place

US House to vote on full release of Epstein files next week amid controversy

US House to vote on full release of Epstein files next week amid controversy
Newly released emails spark renewed scrutiny of Trump's ties to Epstein as House prepares vote

Australian fortune teller charged with stealing millions from clients

Australian fortune teller charged with stealing millions from clients
Australian 'fortune teller' arrested for running massive $46M (A$ 70 million) scam

Thanksgiving 2025 guide: When the tradition began and why it's celebrated

Thanksgiving 2025 guide: When the tradition began and why it's celebrated
Thanksgiving 2025 will be marked on the fourth Thursday of November to give families a chance to express their gratitude

US government's longest shutdown ends as Trump signs funding bill

US government's longest shutdown ends as Trump signs funding bill
House Republicans blame Democrats for the government shutdown after Trump signs the bill to end it

Epstein emails mentioning Trump spark White House response: ‘Selective leaks’

Epstein emails mentioning Trump spark White House response: ‘Selective leaks’
US House Oversight Committee releases thousands of new documents from Jeffrey Epstein's estate

Baroness Newlove, victims' commissioner dies at 63

Baroness Newlove, victims' commissioner dies at 63
Baroness Newlove became the leading campaigner for victims' rights after a youth gang killed her husband

UK 'most prolific sex offender' unmasked in bone-chilling report

UK 'most prolific sex offender' unmasked in bone-chilling report
A 202-page report shed light on the disturbing abuse that took place at Medomsley detention centre by a prison officer

Children in shock after adult film mistakenly played on ferry

Children in shock after adult film mistakenly played on ferry
DFDS, the Danish shipping company, has apologised for a broadcasting mistake on its ferry

Trump named in new Epstein emails, sparking 'glaring questions'

Trump named in new Epstein emails, sparking 'glaring questions'
President Donald Trump was informed over the summer that his name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's files

Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown

Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown
She Zhijiang has been wanted in China since 2014 for allegedly running gambling rings

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race
Kennedy grandson Jack Schlossberg enters crowded race to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler