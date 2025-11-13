World

US government's longest shutdown ends as Trump signs funding bill

House Republicans blame Democrats for the government shutdown after Trump signs the bill to end it

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US governments longest shutdown ends as Trump signs funding bill
US government's longest shutdown ends as Trump signs funding bill

The longest government shutdown in the history of the United States has finally come to an end after President Donald Trump signed the funding bill.

According to The Guardian, Trump on Wednesday, November 12, signed the funding bill to end the government shutdown after more than 42 days, bringing operations back to normal.

The House of Republicans announcing the end of the shutdown stated, “The Democrat shutdown is finally over thanks to House and Senate Republicans. There is absolutely no question now that Democrats are responsible for millions of American families going hungry, millions of travellers left stranded in airports, and our troops left wondering if they would receive their next paycheck.”

This came after the House of Representatives passed the legislation with 222-209 votes after the Senate ended the deadlock to pass the funding bill with 60-40 votes late on Monday.

Although the shutdown has been added after eight of the Democrat senators voted in favour of the bill earlier this week, the fight over the healthcare continues.

The 79-year-old before signing the bill expressed his willingness to work with the “other party” and said, “We’ll work on something having to do with health care. We can do a lot better.”

Trump also urged Senate Republicans to get rid of the filibuster, a rule that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation, “so that this can never happen again,” as the government faces a funding deadline of January 30.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Thanksgiving 2025 guide: When the tradition began and why it's celebrated

Thanksgiving 2025 guide: When the tradition began and why it's celebrated
Thanksgiving 2025 will be marked on the fourth Thursday of November to give families a chance to express their gratitude

Epstein emails mentioning Trump spark White House response: ‘Selective leaks’

Epstein emails mentioning Trump spark White House response: ‘Selective leaks’
US House Oversight Committee releases thousands of new documents from Jeffrey Epstein's estate

Baroness Newlove, victims' commissioner dies at 63

Baroness Newlove, victims' commissioner dies at 63
Baroness Newlove became the leading campaigner for victims' rights after a youth gang killed her husband

UK 'most prolific sex offender' unmasked in bone-chilling report

UK 'most prolific sex offender' unmasked in bone-chilling report
A 202-page report shed light on the disturbing abuse that took place at Medomsley detention centre by a prison officer

Children in shock after adult film mistakenly played on ferry

Children in shock after adult film mistakenly played on ferry
DFDS, the Danish shipping company, has apologised for a broadcasting mistake on its ferry

Trump named in new Epstein emails, sparking 'glaring questions'

Trump named in new Epstein emails, sparking 'glaring questions'
President Donald Trump was informed over the summer that his name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's files

Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown

Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown
She Zhijiang has been wanted in China since 2014 for allegedly running gambling rings

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race
Kennedy grandson Jack Schlossberg enters crowded race to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler

Trump makes first public comments on BBC‑edited speech after legal threat

Trump makes first public comments on BBC‑edited speech after legal threat
US President Trump vows ‘obligation’ to sue ‘very dishonest’ BBC over its edited January 6 speech

Pope Leo XIV to host star studded Hollywood gathering at Vatican

Pope Leo XIV to host star studded Hollywood gathering at Vatican
Pope Leo invites Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Dave Franco and dozens of Hollywood stars for a Jubilee Year event

Indigenous protesters breach COP30 venue in Belém, clash with UN security

Indigenous protesters breach COP30 venue in Belém, clash with UN security
Dozens of protesters storm the COP30 venue in Brazil, sparking tussles with guards

Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured

Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured
A man died and two people were injured when a bin lorry crashed into the front of a building