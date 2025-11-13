US government's longest shutdown ends as Trump signs funding bill

The longest government shutdown in the history of the United States has finally come to an end after President Donald Trump signed the funding bill.
According to The Guardian, Trump on Wednesday, November 12, signed the funding bill to end the government shutdown after more than 42 days, bringing operations back to normal.
The House of Republicans announcing the end of the shutdown stated, “The Democrat shutdown is finally over thanks to House and Senate Republicans. There is absolutely no question now that Democrats are responsible for millions of American families going hungry, millions of travellers left stranded in airports, and our troops left wondering if they would receive their next paycheck.”
This came after the House of Representatives passed the legislation with 222-209 votes after the Senate ended the deadlock to pass the funding bill with 60-40 votes late on Monday.
Although the shutdown has been added after eight of the Democrat senators voted in favour of the bill earlier this week, the fight over the healthcare continues.
The 79-year-old before signing the bill expressed his willingness to work with the “other party” and said, “We’ll work on something having to do with health care. We can do a lot better.”
Trump also urged Senate Republicans to get rid of the filibuster, a rule that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation, “so that this can never happen again,” as the government faces a funding deadline of January 30.