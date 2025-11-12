Baroness Newlove, victims' commissioner dies at 63

Baroness Helen Newlove, the victims' commissioner for England and Wales, has passed away at age 63 following a short illness, her office has revealed.
The Conservative peer was appointed to the role twice after becoming a campaigner and activist following the death of her husband, Garry Newlove, who was killed when he confronted a group of youths outside the couple's home.
In an official statement, her office noted, "Helen was a committed and passionate advocate for victims," adding that she was a "dear friend and a respected colleague" who "transformed" the role of commissioner.
She was most recently appointed to the role in 2023 and was due to serve until the end of this year. She previously served as commissioner from 2012 to 2019.
In August 2007, her 47-year-old husband was killed when he confronted a gang of youths who had vandalised their car in Warrington, Cheshire.
At the time, the court heard that he was kicked "like a football" in front of his daughters during the attack.
Three teenagers were convicted of his murder in January 2008, and Lady Newlove was made a life peer for her work on youth crime in 2010.