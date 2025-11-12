World

Baroness Newlove, victims' commissioner dies at 63

Baroness Newlove became the leading campaigner for victims' rights after a youth gang killed her husband

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Baroness Newlove, victims commissioner dies at 63
Baroness Newlove, victims' commissioner dies at 63

Baroness Helen Newlove, the victims' commissioner for England and Wales, has passed away at age 63 following a short illness, her office has revealed.

The Conservative peer was appointed to the role twice after becoming a campaigner and activist following the death of her husband, Garry Newlove, who was killed when he confronted a group of youths outside the couple's home.

In an official statement, her office noted, "Helen was a committed and passionate advocate for victims," adding that she was a "dear friend and a respected colleague" who "transformed" the role of commissioner.

She was most recently appointed to the role in 2023 and was due to serve until the end of this year. She previously served as commissioner from 2012 to 2019.

In August 2007, her 47-year-old husband was killed when he confronted a gang of youths who had vandalised their car in Warrington, Cheshire.

At the time, the court heard that he was kicked "like a football" in front of his daughters during the attack.

Three teenagers were convicted of his murder in January 2008, and Lady Newlove was made a life peer for her work on youth crime in 2010.

Advertisement
Advertisement

UK 'most prolific sex offender' unmasked in bone-chilling report

UK 'most prolific sex offender' unmasked in bone-chilling report
A 202-page report shed light on the disturbing abuse that took place at Medomsley detention centre by a prison officer

Children in shock after adult film mistakenly played on ferry

Children in shock after adult film mistakenly played on ferry
DFDS, the Danish shipping company, has apologised for a broadcasting mistake on its ferry

Trump named in new Epstein emails, sparking 'glaring questions'

Trump named in new Epstein emails, sparking 'glaring questions'
President Donald Trump was informed over the summer that his name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's files

Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown

Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown
She Zhijiang has been wanted in China since 2014 for allegedly running gambling rings

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race
Kennedy grandson Jack Schlossberg enters crowded race to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler

Trump makes first public comments on BBC‑edited speech after legal threat

Trump makes first public comments on BBC‑edited speech after legal threat
US President Trump vows ‘obligation’ to sue ‘very dishonest’ BBC over its edited January 6 speech

Pope Leo XIV to host star studded Hollywood gathering at Vatican

Pope Leo XIV to host star studded Hollywood gathering at Vatican
Pope Leo invites Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Dave Franco and dozens of Hollywood stars for a Jubilee Year event

Indigenous protesters breach COP30 venue in Belém, clash with UN security

Indigenous protesters breach COP30 venue in Belém, clash with UN security
Dozens of protesters storm the COP30 venue in Brazil, sparking tussles with guards

Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured

Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured
A man died and two people were injured when a bin lorry crashed into the front of a building

DDR world record achieved by gamer after 144 hour dance marathon

DDR world record achieved by gamer after 144 hour dance marathon
DDR is a Japanese video game first released in arcades in 1998

China bridge collapse halts major highway linking central China to Tibet

China bridge collapse halts major highway linking central China to Tibet
A 758-metre-long bridge has partially collapsed in southwestern China

Jilly Cooper cause of death confirmed following her sudden passing

Jilly Cooper cause of death confirmed following her sudden passing
Jilly Cooper was an English author and journalist, best known for her long-running Rutshire Chronicles series