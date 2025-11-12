World

Trump named in new Epstein emails, sparking 'glaring questions'

President Donald Trump was informed over the summer that his name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's files

  By Hania Jamil
Trump named in new Epstein emails, sparking 'glaring questions' 

US House Democrats have released new Jeffrey Epstein emails, referencing President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, November 12, the Democrats unveiled new emails they said were provided by the Epstein estate.

In the email exchanged between the sex offender and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2011, the disgraced financier mentioned Trump several times, penning that Trump "spent hours at my house" with a victim of sex trafficking, referring to the president as a "dog that hasn't barked".

While in another email between Epstein and author Michael Wolff in 2019, House Democrats shared that Epstein stated that Trump "knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."

"The Epstein Estate released a total of 23,000 documents that the Oversight Committee is currently reviewing," House Democrats said in a statement.

US Congressman Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the US House Oversight Committee, noted, "The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President."

Expressing their plan to not back down, Garcia said, "The Department of Justice must fully release the Epstein files to the public immediately. The Oversight Committee will continue pushing for answers and will not stop until we get justice for the victims."

President Donald Trump has strongly denied being aware of Epstein's illegal activities. The two knew each other in the 1990s and 2000s but had a falling out around 2004.

