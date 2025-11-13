US House to vote on full release of Epstein files next week amid controversy 

The United States House of Representatives will hold a vote to force the full disclosure of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Speaker Mike Johnson has said.
According to Al Jazeera, Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that the House would hold a vote next week to require the Department of Justice to release all documents related to the disgraced financier.
Johnson added that he wanted to “remind everybody” that the GOP-led Oversight Committee had been “working around the clock” on its own investigation into the case.
Johnson made the comments after Democratic lawmaker Adelita Grijalva, who was sworn in as the newest member of Congress on Wednesday, signed a petition to compel a House vote on the issue.
The bipartisan discharge petition, a mechanism allowing a majority of lawmakers to bypass the House leadership, was put forward by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie and California Democrat Ro Khanna.
Grijalva won a special election to fill the Arizona seat held by her late father, Raul Grijalva, in September.
Johnson had refused to swear in the lawmaker as the chamber has been out of session since September 19, prompting a lawsuit by Arizona’s attorney general.
Grijalva and other Democrats said the delay was intended to prevent her from adding her signature to the Epstein petition.