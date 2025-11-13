UK weather: Amber warning issued as Storm Claudia set to hit parts of country

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning as Storm Claudia is expected to hit parts of the UK on Friday, November 14.
The weather warning will be active from noon until the end of the day and covers parts of Wales, the Midlands and southern and eastern England.
Storm Claudia, named by Spain's weather agency and currently affecting the Canary Islands, may cause travel delays, power cuts and flooding in some regions with heavy rains of up to 80mm.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said in a statement, noting, "Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rainfall to a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales on Friday into Saturday," as per Sky News.
It added, "This rain will become slow moving, and some areas could see up to a month's worth of rain in 24 hours. Within the Amber warning areas, some could see in excess of 150mm accumulate during the event, with 60-80mm fairly widely."
He further added that powerful winds in northwest England and northwest Wales could make conditions more dangerous with gusts of upto 70 mph expected in exposed areas.
UK weather forecast for coming days:
According to the Met Office, colder air will move into northern parts of the UK by weekend, causing frosty nights.
There will be some rain showers but overall, the weather will become much drier and sunnier in the region.
Early next week, the temperature will get much colder in the UK, especially in the northern and eastern region with some areas may see first snow of the season.