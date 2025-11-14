Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child — and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs — marking a joyful new chapter for the couple.
The WAP rapper took to her Instagram account to delight her fans with the announcement of baby news.
Sharing a a video of herself modeling her post-baby physique in a black mini skirt and coat, Cardi B wrote in a caption, “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons.”
The Please Me hitmaker further noted, “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”
She continued, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way.”
Cardi B added that she’s “started prepping” for her upcoming tour.
“There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time!” she continued, adding, “I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than.”
Notably, after the post, TMZ confirmed that she gave birth to a son “last week.”
Speculation surged after footage surfaced on Thursday showing Cardi B working out at a New Jersey gym.
She also revealed the baby was due before her “Little Miss Drama Tour” begins in February 2026.
The newborn joins Cardi B’s three children with estranged husband Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1 — whom they continue to co-parent following their 2024 split.