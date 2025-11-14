Entertainment

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B also shares three children with estranged husband Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child — and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs — marking a joyful new chapter for the couple.

The WAP rapper took to her Instagram account to delight her fans with the announcement of baby news.

Sharing a a video of herself modeling her post-baby physique in a black mini skirt and coat, Cardi B wrote in a caption, “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons.”


The Please Me hitmaker further noted, “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

She continued, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way.”

Cardi B added that she’s “started prepping” for her upcoming tour.

“There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time!” she continued, adding, “I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than.”

Notably, after the post, TMZ confirmed that she gave birth to a son “last week.”

Speculation surged after footage surfaced on Thursday showing Cardi B working out at a New Jersey gym.

She also revealed the baby was due before her “Little Miss Drama Tour” begins in February 2026.

The newborn joins Cardi B’s three children with estranged husband Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1 — whom they continue to co-parent following their 2024 split.


Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed
The 'Poker Face' singer and Michael Polansky were first romantically linked in late 2019

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?
The 'English Teacher' has been cancelled after Season 2 despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stun fans with shocking confession in 'The End of an Era' trailer

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’
Lady Gaga reveals she ended up in ‘psychiatric care’ during Joanne World Tour

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere
The man who left Ariana Grande terrified at the Singapore premiere has been identified as Johnson Wen, the 'Troll Most Hated'

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere
Ariana Grande shares first statement after getting saved by Cynthia Erivo from fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer
Taylor Swift takes fans on an unforgettable journey with 'The End of an Era' docuseries trailer

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles
The former professional boxer is calling out all the criticism about Sydney Sweeney, a day after Ruby Rose's remarks

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic
Saja Boys, the boy band that has been topping real-world charts, is set to bring more music as a group

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission
Dua Lipa and Coldplay join forces to demand price cap on 'extortionate' ticket resales

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win
The 'Five Feet Apart' star and his studio co-founder have filed a motion after Blake Lively's legal win

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors
The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls emotional moments amid split buzz with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet