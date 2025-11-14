'Wuthering Heights trailer': Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi heat up the screen in Emerald Fennell’s steamy new take on Wuthering Heights, as the first trailer offers a glimpse of the gothic romance reimagined.
On Thursday, Warner Bros. unveiled the official trailer for Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë’s gothic romance, starring the Barbie starlet and the Saltburn.
It centers on the passionate, forbidden romance between Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi) from Brontë’s 1847 novel about the Earnshaw and Linton families.
Notably, the trailer features Charli XCX’s Chains of Love from her Wuthering Heights album, composed exclusively for the film.
It sees Brontë’s star-crossed lovers, Catherine and Heathcliff meeting first as children, then becoming tangled in a torturous love affair as adults in the West Yorkshire moors.
“What would you do, Heathcliff, if you were rich?” Robbie’s Cathy asks Elordi’s Heathcliff.
“I suppose I’d do what all rich men do,” he answered, adding, “Live in a big house, be cruel to my servants, take a wife.”
Soon after the trailer dropped the fans swamped the comment section with their excitement over the highly anticipated film.
One fan wrote, “Falling in love again and again. Man that teaser had me hooked.”
Another noted, “The cinematography is MAGNIFICIENT ! Every single shot could be a beautiful painting that's a master work here!!”
Wuthering Heights is set for a Valentine’s Weekend 2026 release.