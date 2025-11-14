King Charles shows off casual style in new portrait released on 77th birthday

King Charles is celebrating his special day in a calm and relaxed setting.
To ring in His Majesty’s 77th birthday on Friday, November 14, Buckingham Palace released a relaxed portrait, featuring the King in a casual ‘fit as he posed in front of his royal residence.
The stunning new portrait showcased the monarch donning in a casual yet classy style in a light beige jacket that he wore over a pale blue collared shirt, and paired with tan-colored trousers, which perfectly complemented his jacket.
In the image, Charles was also seen holding a wooden walking cane with a curved handle, matching the colors of his beige and tan outfit.
Captured in the serene and lush garden of Sandringham Estate, seemingly in the morning, the calm and natural environment served as the perfect backdrop to complement King Charles’s relaxed look.
“77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday,” captioned the palace.
Fans’ wishes and reactions:
Moments after Buckingham Palace released King Charles’s new portrait, royal fans flooded the comments section with their heartwarming wishes and messages.
“Happy Birthday King Charles,” wrote one, while another stated, “His Majesty looks so relaxed! Happy birthday, Sir!”
A third wished, “Happy birthday Your Royal Highness, My King ! God bless you with health, strength and happiness!”
Meanwhile, a fourth sweetly penned, “Happy Birthday King Charles! Can't believe I'm calling you this,I'm used to calling you PRINCE CHARLES!! LOVE YOU.”