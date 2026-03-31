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King Charles receives special request to meet Epstein victims during US trip

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's USA trip on Tuesday

King Charles receives special request to meet Epstein victims during US trip
King Charles receives special request to meet Epstein victims during US trip 

King Charles III has received a special request ahead of his highly anticipated state trip to the United States of America.

On Tuesday, March 31, Buckingham Palace finally revealed that His Majesty has accepted the president, Donald Trump's request to visit the country next month.

However, after the news broke on the internet, another US politician, Ro Khanna, urged the 77-year-old monarch to meet the late offender's victims when he visits the state in April alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. 

In his request, Ro further noted that it is significant for the king to meet the victims to witness their resilience and to hear, "how powerful individuals and institutions failed them."

"I respectfully ask that you privately meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell's abuse, so they may speak to you directly about the way powerful individuals and institutions failed them," he wrote.

The politician went on, "Epstein's network had significant ties to the United Kingdom through Ghislaine Maxwell, through Epstein’s relationships with British public figures, and through the social and political circles in which he operated."

This visit will mark King Charles' first-ever USA tour after the Department of Justice released Epstein files, exposing his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's, alleged ties with the deceased paedophile. 

It will soon report whether the monarch will meet the victims or not. 

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