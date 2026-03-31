Prince Harry, King Charles reunion in doubt during US state visit

Prince Harry will reportedly not see King Charles when he visits the US in April for his state visit.
A source close to the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he will not travel to Washington D.C., where Charles will be hosted by President Donald Trump, to meet his father.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the king's visit today, March 31, after months of speculation over whether the trip would go ahead.
The Palace confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the US next month on the advice of the government and at the invitation of the president.
Reportedly, the trip will take place in the last week of April, with Charles also embarking on a solo visit to the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda after the conclusion of the US trip.
While in America, the king and queen will commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, grace the state dinner at the White House with their presence, and Charles will also address Congress.
Exact dates and details of the state visit are yet to be disclosed.
Harry last saw his father in September last year during a trip to the UK for the WellChild Awards.
Previously, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror that King Charles' packed scheduled would not allow a father-son reunion during the state visit.
It will be King Charles' first visit to the US as monarch and the first state visit by a British sovereign to America in nearly 20 years, since Queen Elizabeth II's tour in 2007.