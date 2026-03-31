Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star recalls getting 'eye rolls' on set

Meghan Markle's time on the set of Suits was revisited by her former co-star and on-screen partner Patrick J Adams.
During his appearance on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat with host Amanda Hirsch, Patrick, who played Michael Ross in the hit legal drama, said he received many eye rolls from the Duchess of Sussex.
The eye-roll comment came after the host addressed his Instagram bio, which reads, "The other guy from that show that you're watching on that app because that girl married the prince."
Patrick teased, "I've got to change that," before sharing that it's kind of a joke that would make Meghan roll her eyes.
He added, "I got a lot of eye rolls. That was a constant with Meghan, her rolling her eyes at me like, 'Oh my god, what are you doing?'."
Moreover, Amanda revealed that she received a handwritten note from the duchess after she showed her support for With Love, Meghan following the release of its initial trailer.
She explained, "I was worried that this trailer would have people at her throat again, and she wrote me a note saying, basically saying, 'Thank you for being afraid for me, but don't be, it'll be fine'."
Patrick said, "What she's gone through is insane," before admitting that he has also received handwritten notes from Meghan over the years. "Her handwriting is like a work of art, truly, it's astonishing."
Previously in 2024, Patrick confirmed that he's had no communication with his former co-star.
Suits originally aired on USA Network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and followed the story of genius college dropout Mike Ross, who joined a high-profile law firm alongside Harvey Specter, Jessica Pearson and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman).
In the drama, Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane, a paralegal who becomes an attorney and eventually tied the knot with Mike Ross.