King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales

King Charles has shared a sweet message after receiving a “suprise” on his 77th birthday.
During his visit at historic Cyfarthfa Castle with Queen Camilla on Friday, November 14, the British monarch was surprised with a tasty cake.
Following the royal engagement, he took to Instagarm and shared a video of the outing.
His Majesty wrote, “What a special birthday surprise at Cyfarthfa Castle - showcasing what the Welsh do best.”
On the same day, he went to officially open the South Wales Metro Depot in Taff's Well, near Cardiff, South Wales.
Charles drove a tram-train for part of the journey, then met Transport for Wales staff who worked on the project.
James Price, the CEO of Wales Transport, addressed the monarch’s visit, “It’s been a pleasure to host his Majesty, King Charles, at Taff’s Well and for him to tour our South Wales Metro depot. With electrified railways, brand-new trains and a state-of-the-art depot, the South Wales Metro is transforming the way people travel.”
He added, “We’re excited to start introducing the brand-new tram-trains next year, as we continue to transform travel and attract people to use public transport."
Meanwhile, the Queen consort of the UK stopped by Cyfarthfa Primary School to mark Poetry Together Day.