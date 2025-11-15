Health

Are you at higher pacreatic cancer risk? Here's new warning sign

Pancreas is an essential part of the human body that helps with digestion and blood sugar regulation by secreting insulin

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Pancreatic cancer is often called a silent killer because it shows a few symptoms until it progresses to fatal stages. However, a recent research revealed a possible early warning sign that could assist doctors identify the disease sooner.

According to a study published in Gastro Hep Advances, enlargement of the pancreatic duct, the narrow tube that connects the pancreas to the bile duct, is associated with increased risk of pancreatic cancer in vulnerable populations.

Senior researcher Johns Hopkins University Dr. Marcia Irene Canto stated, “This finding may lead to better survival if cancers are detected early.”

The pancreas is an essential part of the human body that helps with digestion and blood sugar regulation by secreting insulin.

There are only 3% of the population across the US suffering from pancreatic cancer, it causes nearly 8% of cancer deaths due to being diagnosed late.

Five-year survival rates remain extremely slow, between 3% and 16%.

For the study, 641 high-risk people underwent MRI and ultrasound scans. Pancreatic duct enlargement was found in 97 participants.

People with enlargement were 16% more likely to develop pancreatic cancer within five years and 26% more likely within ten years.

Overall, the risk was 2.6 times higher, especially if they also had several pancreatic cysts.

Canto stated early detection enables earlier intervention, including surgery or more frequent imaging. She mentioned that duct enlargement can appear on scans done for unrelated problems, urging healthcare providers to take it very seriously.

