Shark-proof wetsuits tested in Australia to protect surfers from attacks

A surfer named Mercury Psillakis was killed off the coast of Sydney, Australia in a shark attack

  By Fatima Nadeem
Australian researchers are testing new materials aimed at improving safety in shark-prone waters.

We often hear news of surfers losing their lives due to shark attacks.

A recent fatal shark attack occurred on September, 2025 when surfer named Mercury Psillakis was killed off the coast of Sydney, Australia.

Considering this, Australian experts examined four different types of bite-resistant wetsuit materials like Aqua Armor, Shark Stop, ActionTX-S and Brewster to find out how effectively they can protect people from injuries and bleeding caused by shark attacks.

Unlike traditional heavy and stiff chainmail suits, the new wetsuits are strong, lightweight fibers that are flexible and protective which makes them more suitable for activities like surfing and diving.

Dr. Clarke, from the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders University said in a statement, noting, "While there were small differences between the four tested materials, they all reduced the amount of substantial and critical damage, which would typically be associated with severe hemorrhaging and tissue or limb loss."

"Our study showed that bite-resistant materials incorporated into wetsuits can reduce damage from large white and tiger sharks (>3 m) compared to standard neoprene wetsuit, even from moderate and severe bites," the statement added.

Even though bite-resistant wetsuits can's fully prevent internal or crushing injuries, researchers said that these wetsuits can be used as an extra safety tools to reduce the risk and severity of shark bites.

