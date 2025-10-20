World

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway

Hong Kong airport tragedy claims lives of two ground staff after plane skids off runway into sea

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong Airport after sliding off runway
Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong Airport after sliding off runway

A cargo plane has skidded off the runway into the sea while landing at Hong Kong International Airport, the city’s airport operator said on Monday, with two people reportedly confirmed dead.

According to The Guardian, photos taken after the accident showed a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft with AirACT livery partially submerged in water near the airport’s sea wall with an escape slide deployed and the nose and tail sections separated.

The northern runway at the airport was closed after the incident, Hong Kong International Airport said, adding the south and central runways would continue to operate. The airport later added that flights would be unaffected on Monday.

The four crew members on board were rescued, the international airport said in a statement. One ground staff member was rescued as well, while another was missing.

The South China Morning Post later reported the deaths of two men aboard the ground vehicle, citing police.

The flight, arriving from Dubai, landed at about 3.50 am local time. The airport confirmed the aircraft was carrying an Emirates flight number.

Emirates said in a statement that flight EK9788 sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong on Monday and was a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft wet-leased from and operated by ACT Airlines. “Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard,” Emirates said.

ACT Airlines is a Turkish carrier that provides extra cargo capacity to major airlines. It did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a statement on Monday that the aircraft had “deviated from the north runway after landing and ditched into the sea.”

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues
Kaye Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels
Paris' Louvre Museum hit by daring robbery of priceless jewels, authorities launch investigation

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan
Japan’s ruling party to reportedly sign coalition deal with opposition for first female prime minister

Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage

Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage
Millions march against US government as president shares AI-generated video depicting himself as 'King Trump'

US to send survivors of ‘submarine’ attack back to Ecuador and Colombia

US to send survivors of ‘submarine’ attack back to Ecuador and Colombia
US military destroys 'drug-carrying submarine' in the Caribbean, killing two 'narcoterrorists'

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash
The historic building in Stratford-upon-Avon was bought by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in 1949

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99
The British broadcaster won his Daytime Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary, 'Secret Lives of Orangutans'

Paramount Skydance to slash 2,000 US jobs beginning late October

Paramount Skydance to slash 2,000 US jobs beginning late October
The major layoffs are set to begin in the week of October 27 as Paramount Skydance continues to secure deals for its content

No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'

No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'
Several US state governors have placed National Guard troops on standby as Americans plan a march against Trump

Chen Ning Yang, Chinese Nobel laureate and physicist dies at 103

Chen Ning Yang, Chinese Nobel laureate and physicist dies at 103
The Chinese physicist earned his Nobel Prize in 1957 for his work on parity law, along with physicist Lee Tsung-Dao

US declines to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as Trump urges ceasefire

US declines to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as Trump urges ceasefire
Volodymyr Zelenskyy fails to secure Tomahawk missiles from Trump during White House meeting

Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 meet-and-greet, Twitch issues statement

Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 meet-and-greet, Twitch issues statement
Streamer Emiru assaulted by a male attendee on stage at TwitchCon 2025, sparking security concerns