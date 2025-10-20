Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway

A cargo plane has skidded off the runway into the sea while landing at Hong Kong International Airport, the city’s airport operator said on Monday, with two people reportedly confirmed dead.
According to The Guardian, photos taken after the accident showed a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft with AirACT livery partially submerged in water near the airport’s sea wall with an escape slide deployed and the nose and tail sections separated.
The northern runway at the airport was closed after the incident, Hong Kong International Airport said, adding the south and central runways would continue to operate. The airport later added that flights would be unaffected on Monday.
The four crew members on board were rescued, the international airport said in a statement. One ground staff member was rescued as well, while another was missing.
The South China Morning Post later reported the deaths of two men aboard the ground vehicle, citing police.
The flight, arriving from Dubai, landed at about 3.50 am local time. The airport confirmed the aircraft was carrying an Emirates flight number.
Emirates said in a statement that flight EK9788 sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong on Monday and was a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft wet-leased from and operated by ACT Airlines. “Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard,” Emirates said.
ACT Airlines is a Turkish carrier that provides extra cargo capacity to major airlines. It did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours.
Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a statement on Monday that the aircraft had “deviated from the north runway after landing and ditched into the sea.”