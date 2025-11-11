Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's scandals, it seems, are never-ending, as a new claim has once again tarnished his already wounded reputation.
As reported by Daily Expresso, Andrew's unofficial biographer claimed that King Charles' younger brother brought several prostitutes to his hotel during a taxpayer Hong Kong trip in 2010.
The former Duke of York visited Hong Kong in 2010 as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment (UKTI), a position he held between October 2001 and July 2011.
Speaking to the outlet, royal biographer Andrew Lownie quoted a source who was involved with the trip and said, "I was told about him taking the top floor of a hotel in Hong Kong on a trip for business, where he just had all these Asian prostitutes brought in."
After carrying out work connected to UKTI in Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia, Andrew arrived in Hong Kong on October 17, 2010.
While details of where he stayed are not confirmed, Andrew's four-day trip saw him carry out numerous engagements in the region, and he returned to London on October 20, 2010, according to the Court Circular.
Reports of Andrew hiring prostitutes are not new, as Lownie previously alleged that during a 2006 stay in Thailand, he had 40 women brought up to his hotel in the space of four days.
It also emerged in 2022 that Andrew had several unnamed women visiting Buckingham Palace on a regular basis and would refuse to disclose their names to royal security officials, causing a major security concern.
The claims came from former royal protection officer Paul Page, who worked at Buckingham Palace for six years, and were part of the book titled For Queen and Currency.
Describing Andrew as "addicted to porn and to sex", Lownie, who wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told the Expresso, "He is addicted to porn and to sex. There's a story that Tina Brown [Vanity Fair and Tatler's former Editor] says of him staying at the home of Walter Annenberg, who's a former US Ambassador in London, and he spent the whole time just looking at porn."
Andrew's connections to China are not new, as his friendship and "unusual degree of trust" for alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo came to light last year.
The High Court heard he was invited to the prince's birthday party in 2020, and he was told he could act on the prince's behalf when dealing with potential investors in China.
Tengbo, who has denied all wrongdoing, was banned from the UK after he was allegedly involved in an "elite capture" operation aimed at influencing high-profile individuals.