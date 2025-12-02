Entertainment

Rapper POORSTACY, Travis Barker collaborator, dies at 26

The 'Don't Look at Me' rapper, who collaborated with Travis Barker, passes away at the age of 26 in Florida

  By Sidra Khan
Rapper POORSTACY has passed away.

On Monday, December 1, TMZ reported that the American musician – whose real name is Carlito Junior Milfort – died at the age of 26 in Florida.

According to the Boca Raton Police Department, the rapper died early Saturday morning after suffering a medical emergency, after which the hotel staff – where POORSTACY was staying at the time – transported him to a local hospital.

While the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed his death, POORSTACY’s cause of death is yet to be revealed.

As per the outlet, the Don’t Look at Me musician had been at the hotel for 10 days and had checked in with a woman and a toddler.

Who was POORSTACY?

Born on March 15, 1999, Carlito Junior Milfort – known professionally as POORSTACY – was an American musician from Palm Beach, Florida.

The rapper was a close friend of Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes, whom he regarded as a good friend and mentor.

“Oli sends me clothes that he thinks would look good on me. He sends me handwritten letters, and we play Call of Duty until six in the f—-in’ morning,” he recalled in a 2021 interview with Revolver.

POORSTACY’s songs:

He was well-known for his unique blend of rap, punk, and emo music, and collaborated with artists like Travis Barker.

POORSTACY’s famous songs include Don’t Look at Me, Hills Have Eyes, I Can’t Sleep, Love Spells, Jump, and Isolated.

