Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse

The Cascio family has accused the King of Pop of child sex trafficking and abuse in a shocking lawsuit

A new lawsuit has accused legend Michael Jackson of child sex trafficking and abuse.

As reported by Page Six, Jackson's former friends, Aldo, Dominic, Frank, and Marie-Nicole Porte Cascio, have filed a complaint against the late singer's estate in LA on Friday, February 27, alleging that he "drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted" each of them.

The siblings have claimed that the abuse dates back as early as "when some were as young as seven or eight".

As per the legal documents, the family has claimed that the King of Pop, who died in 2009, "groomed and brainwashed" the siblings throughout their childhood using "methods typical of child predator".

It was alleged that a system of employees "aided and abetted, and actively concealed" the abuse.

The Cascios go on to claim that Jackson "insinuated" himself into their lives after meeting them through their father, who worked for one of the luxury hotels Jackson used to visit.

As per the documents, the Billie Jean hitmaker showered them with "lavish gifts" and "access to his celebrity lifestyle" before the alleged abuse began.

"He plied them with drugs and alcohol. He showed them pornography, including pictures of unclothed children, to normalize the abuse and desensitize them," reads the documents.

It continued, "He made them fear and distrust others by convincing them that not only his life, but also their lives and the lives of their family members, would be destroyed if anyone found out what he was doing to them."

The new suit comes one month after the Cascio family appeared in a Beverly Hills courthouse as part of the family's attempt to void their financial settlement with the Jackson estate. 

Their case is set to be heard in a follow-up hearing scheduled for March 5.

In a November 2025 court filing, Frank, 44, Porte, 37, and Aldo, 34, accused the late superstar's estate of coercion, deception and betrayal in attempting to silence their claims of abuse.

The siblings alleged that around 2003 and 2004, when Jackson was arrested and indicted on child molestation charges, Jackson told them to "hide" from his then-attorney Mark Geragos, to keep the fact that the siblings were staying with him a secret.

Geragos later went on to represent the siblings in their current suits against Jackson's estate alongside attorney Howard King.

Marty Singer, the attorney representing Jackson's estate, denied the Cascio family's allegation against Michael Jackson.

