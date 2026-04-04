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Nick Jonas celebrates life of late friend Maya Kibbel with touching tribute

The 'Jumanji' star penned a touching homage to his late friend, his sister from another mother

Nick Jonas celebrates life of late friend Maya Kibbel with touching tribute
Nick Jonas celebrates life of late friend Maya Kibbel with touching tribute

Nick Jonas paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend and “sister” Maya Kibbel on her 31st birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Jumanji star penned a touching homage to his late friend, his sister from another mother and a photographer Maya Kibbel.

Sharing a nostalgic photo from his childhood, the Jonas stated, “I reached for my phone to call you so many times today, because for as long as I can remember this has been your day. Your birthday-April 3rd seared in my memory.”

The Sunday Best singer went on to express, “I will cherish the time God gave us together forever. Please be at peace in heaven now and blow out your candles with the angels. You are and always will be my sister. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Maya.”

Nick Jonas celebrates life of late friend Maya Kibbel with touching tribute

Maya, who suffered from the rare genetic disorder Wilson's disease, sadly passed away on March 7, 2026, after her heart and lungs stopped functioning.

Her mother, Kiyoko Kibbel, confirmed the news.

Sharing a long post with a picture of Maya, the mourning mother revealed, “She fought hard, but her body gave out. Early on 3/7, she collapsed and her heart and lungs stopped working. It was too late and she passed away in the ER.”

Nick wrote at that time that he is always there for her, saying, “My sister forever. Here for you always @coach_kibbel.”

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