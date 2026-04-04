King Charles breaks silence amid rising health concerns at pious event  

Buckingham Palace has shared a key update following King Charles III’s escalating health rumours.
His Majesty has seemingly shut the ongoing health speculations as he attended a gathering to finalize the plans for their noble project, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
On Saturday, April 4th, King Charles' office released the delightful portraits of the 77-year-old monarch, beaming as he reunited with Sir David Beckham to oversee his beloved charity foundation, The King's Foundation Curious Garden.
The new shared photos of Queen Camilla’s life partner show him healthy and fine, and he appears unbothered by the ongoing health reports.
"Next stop - RHS Chelsea Flower Show! The King, Sir David Beckham, Alan Titchmarsh CBE and Frances Tophill came together at @HighgroveGarden last week to finalise their plans for The RHS and The King’s Foundation Curious Garden," the Royal Family stated in the caption.
They went on to continue that during the event, the British monarch and Sir David Beckham were also joined by garden apprentices and graduates from The King’s Foundation at Highgrove.
The royal concluded with a heartfelt message that reflected the tireless efforts of King Charles to build his beloved charity organization, The King's Foundation, which was previously known as The Prince's Foundation, during his time as Prince of Wales.
Notably, the joyful yet key update came shortly after fans raised health concerns following his high-profile appearance at the historic Easter service in Northern Wales.
On Thursday, April 2nd, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the pious services for the first time as King and Queen; however, when the monarch left the venue without delivering his historic Easter speech, fans and royal commentators began speculating whether he was not feeling well.
So far, King Charles has yet to address these health concerns.