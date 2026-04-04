Blake Lively 'fears' huge career loss after Justin Baldoni legal triumph 

Justin Baldoni's legal triumph came with several hidden tensions, but being pushed out of Hollywood is Blake Lively's biggest fear so far.
A day after a federal judge of the Southern District of New York, Lewis J. Liman, issued a shocking verdict against the Gossip Girl alum, a brand specialist, Kayley Cornelius, revealed how the huge loss could affect her Hollywood career.
"It does look like a challenging path lies ahead for Blake Lively. There is a real risk she could start to feel pushed out of the industry and struggle to secure major roles or brand deals forward," Kayley told Page Six.
The PR maven added, "The film industry is now incredibly fast-moving and competitive, and it often feels like a revolving door, as one star’s momentum dips, there’s now a whole new wave of new talent ready to take their place."
As her 10 out of 13 claims were dismissed by the court on Thursday, April 2nd, this comes as a shock to Blake, as she believes Justin's legal triumph is a major "turning point" for her.
Despite giving an "I don’t care" attitude, deep inside, Ryan Reynolds' life partner is assuming her "public image won’t return to what it once was."
For those unaware, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's long-running messy legal battle took a major twist this week when the actress's harassment accusations were publicly rejected by the judges’ panel.
The defamation and harassment case initially filed by the 38-year-old American actress in December 2024, citing serious abuse charges against her It Ends With Us co-star.
Notably, the truth is yet to be unfolded in the upcoming legal trial, which is expected to be scheduled in May of this year.