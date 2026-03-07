News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study

Peanut allergy symptoms include hives, itchy skin, swelling of the face, throat pain, wheezing, vomiting, and diarrhea

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study

Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study

A recent study revealed that young kids are at a higher risk of developing peanut allergy if their elder sibling is fond of eating peanuts.

As per the study presented in the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) in Philadelphia, children were “at increased risk of peanut sensitization and allergy if the younger sibling did not introduce peanut into their diet in the first year of life and had household members consuming peanut,” lead researcher Dr. Michelle Huffaker stated.

Peanut allergy symptoms include hives, itchy skin, swelling of the face, throat pain, wheezing, vomiting, and diarrhea.

For the new study, scientists followed up on the younger siblings of children who’d participated in an earlier clinical trial, known as Learning Early About Peanut allergy (LEAP).

Researchers analyzed the household peanut exposure of the children, depending on what they are learning from their elder siblings.

Results indicated that the children were 16 times more likely to develop a peanut allergy and 13 times more likely to become sensitive to peanuts if their families, and especially their older siblings, really like to eat peanuts and other peanut products.

“This risk was even greater for the younger siblings with eczema,” particularly if they’d had eczema for longer, Huffaker said.

However, this risk can be easily eliminated if a kid is introduced to peanuts during the early years of their life.

Notably, these findings are currently considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Is anger making teens age faster? Here's what study reveals
Is anger making teens age faster? Here's what study reveals
Health officials confirm 6 new measles cases in local jail in New Mexico
Health officials confirm 6 new measles cases in local jail in New Mexico
How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?
How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?
Colorectal cancer increasing sharply among youngsters, study
Colorectal cancer increasing sharply among youngsters, study
CDC issues travel alert to Americans to travel to THESE 32 countries due to Polio
CDC issues travel alert to Americans to travel to THESE 32 countries due to Polio
New study discovers sugary drinks linked to adolescent anxiety
New study discovers sugary drinks linked to adolescent anxiety
Can oatmeal help with weight loss while maintaining overall health?
Can oatmeal help with weight loss while maintaining overall health?
BBQ Sauce recall issued nationwide due to incorrect label
BBQ Sauce recall issued nationwide due to incorrect label
Breast cancer cases increase, deaths toll to rise worldwide
Breast cancer cases increase, deaths toll to rise worldwide
Cancer patients with new mental health disorders at higher death risk
Cancer patients with new mental health disorders at higher death risk
Measles cases exceeded 1,100 in two months in US, more expected
Measles cases exceeded 1,100 in two months in US, more expected
Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?
Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

Popular News

Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study

Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study
17 minutes ago
Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin

Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin
49 minutes ago
Troy Murray dies at 63: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward's heath scare revealed

Troy Murray dies at 63: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward's heath scare revealed

28 minutes ago