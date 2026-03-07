News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates

Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are likely to be equipped with new chipsets

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates

Samsung is likely to release its Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in the summer season with a significant upgrade.

A recent report suggested the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are likely to be equipped with new chipsets.

The upcoming chipset could be only integrated in the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, while the Galaxy Watch 9 adheres with the Exynos W1000.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a credible tipster Jason C claimed that this dual-chip strategy is to separate the premium and the standard models.

The leaker further suggested that the South-Korean tech giant is currently experimenting the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 with the Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to house the “Exynos W10” but that’s most likely the W1000, the same SoC as the original Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The W1000 is said to be a powerful chipset that outperforms the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2.

This split processor approach for the upcoming Galaxy smartwatch models is nothing more than a speculation.

Notably, the leak has yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung itself.

X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts
X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts
Claude AI hits 149,000 daily users, surpassing ChatGPT
Claude AI hits 149,000 daily users, surpassing ChatGPT
WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil
WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
Major update: WhatsApp to soon charge users for advanced features
Major update: WhatsApp to soon charge users for advanced features
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features
Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features
iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements
iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch

Popular News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates
an hour ago
X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts

X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts

2 hours ago
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest

Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
2 hours ago