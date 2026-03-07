Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates

Samsung is likely to release its Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in the summer season with a significant upgrade.
A recent report suggested the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are likely to be equipped with new chipsets.
The upcoming chipset could be only integrated in the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, while the Galaxy Watch 9 adheres with the Exynos W1000.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a credible tipster Jason C claimed that this dual-chip strategy is to separate the premium and the standard models.
The leaker further suggested that the South-Korean tech giant is currently experimenting the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 with the Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to house the “Exynos W10” but that’s most likely the W1000, the same SoC as the original Galaxy Watch Ultra.
The W1000 is said to be a powerful chipset that outperforms the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2.
This split processor approach for the upcoming Galaxy smartwatch models is nothing more than a speculation.
Notably, the leak has yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung itself.