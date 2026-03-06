Is anger making teens age faster? Here's what study reveals

Do you immediately get angry on every little thing? If yes, then here's what you need to know.
A recent study revealed that aggressive behavior as a teen is directly associated with faster biological aging by the age of 30.
According to research published in the journal Health Psychology, angry teens are at a higher chance of increasing weight by that age.
For the study, researchers followed 121 middle school students from suburban and urban communities across the United States.
Scientists tracked the students from age 13 into adulthood, collecting reports of aggression, issues, and relationship imbalances.
When students reach the age of 30, the team analyzed their biological age using blood testing, which reflected degenerative aging of an individual’s cells and tissues that can be older as compared to the person’s calendar age.
Lead researcher Joseph Allen stated, “Both methods showed that higher levels of aggression in early adolescence predicted more advanced biological age by 30, even after accounting for gender, family income, serious childhood illness and adolescent body shape.”
Boys and children belonging to underprivileged families showed increased signs of aging, which is likely due to the financial crisis and relationship difficulties.
“Boys tended to experience more conflict with their fathers, while teens from lower-income families were more likely to act out against their peers,” researchers said.
However, early aggression didn’t show faster aging unless it contributed to relationship imbalances later in life.
“This study does not prove that teenage aggression directly causes faster aging. Other factors we didn’t measure may also be playing a role, and it’s likely that what really matters is how those early behaviors turn into later relationship problems. We also can’t yet say whether it’s aggressive actions, hostile attitudes or a mix of both that makes the difference,”Allen said.
The findings underscores the significance of helping teenagers develop strong bonds and learn improved ways of resolving conflicts, researchers said.