Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest

  By Riba Shaikh
  By Riba Shaikh
Britney Spears ex-husband Sam Asghari seemingly refused to shift his focus to singer's DUI arrest amid ongoing crisis.

The 32-year-old fitness trainer - who was born in Iran, and has been very vocal on the ongoing conflict between the middle eastern country and Israel, was asked about his ex-wife's recent DUI incident.

Sam mostly refusing to make any detailed comment on the matter, gave a very scathing three-word response telling the interviewer that the situation back at home needs his "full attention" at the moment.

"You know, my focus has been on the Iran situation because this was such a huge situation that deserved my full attention,'' Sam replied.

He continued, "As it goes in my past... I cannot skip the past, I celebrate the past… and I think everybody makes mistakes and everybody deserves privacy."

"I'd like to stay focused on the situation cause it is bigger than everything right now.. And I am fully responsible to be focused on that," concluded Sam, who moved to the US in 2006.

Britney Spears DUI arrest and release details

The 44-year-old was detained by California Highway Patrol on Wednesday night, after being seen in a chilling 911 dispatch recording in a tense moment.

Britney Spears was released just hours later and is now scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

The Toxic singer reportedly had drugs in her possession when she was taken into custody.

Pills seized from Britney have been sent for examination to determine if they were laced with any substances.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears tied the knot in June, 2022, and parted ways in August, 2023.

