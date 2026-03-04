News
New study discovers sugary drinks linked to adolescent anxiety

High intake of sugary drinks was associated with 34% higher odds of anxiety disorders

Do you know that sugary drinks are posing a significant threat on your health?

A recent evidence review suggests adolescents who regularly drink sugar-sweetened beverages are expected to report symptoms of anxiety.

Scientists reviewed nine studies involving over 70,000 youngsters, analyzing their consumption of sugar-filled drinks and mental health through surveys.

The studies focused on energy drinks, soda, ultra-processed products, flavoured milks, and more.

Overall, high intake of sugary drinks was associated with 34% higher odds of anxiety disorders.

While the review shows an “unhealthy connection,” it does not prove cause and effect at this point, according to the researchers.

A study author stated, “Anxiety disorders in adolescence have risen sharply in recent years so it is important to identify lifestyle habits which can be changed to reduce the risk of this trend continuing.”

They stated that it's possible that children who feel anxious are more likely to consume sugary drinks or that other factors can also contribute to it such as sleeping disorders and family life.

Researchers stressed that parents may want to consider a connection in mind when it comes to everyday drink choices. 

