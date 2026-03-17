US National Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent resigns over Iran war: ‘Tehran posed no imminent threat’

Joseph Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned on Tuesday, marking the most senior departure from President Donald Trump’s administration since the outbreak of the 2026 Iran war.
Kent, a former Green Beret, stated he could no longer support the administration’s military strategy in the Middle East.
In a resignation letter posted to social media, Kent delivered a sharp rebuke of the conflict which began on February 28 with joint US-Israel airstrikes.
Kent wrote that he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran” arguing that the intelligence did not justify the escalation.
He stated emphatically that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation” and allegedly that the conflict was driven by external interests.
According to Kent, “it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby.”
The resignation comes amid regional turmoil following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader during the initial strikes.
While Republican leaders previously praised Kent’s counterterrorism expertise, his exit highlights growing internal dissent.
The White House has not yet issued a formal comment on Kent’s departure or his claims regarding the war’s origins.