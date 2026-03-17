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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Poland's military will not join conflict in Iran: PM Donald Tusk

The Middle East crisis does not directly threaten Poland, said Donald Tusk

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Polands military will not join conflict in Iran: PM Donald Tusk
Poland's military will not join conflict in Iran: PM Donald Tusk

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, that Poland will not send military forces to join the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Speaking before a cabinet meeting, Tusk stated that the Middle East crisis does not directly threaten Poland’s national security.

The decision comes as the United States and Israel continue military operations against Iran which began in late February.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump called for international allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route currently blocked by Tehran.


However, Tusk clarified that Poland’s allies including the US understand Warsaw’s refusal to participate.

Tusk emphasized that Poland’s military including its land, air and naval forces must remain focused on its “other tasks” within NATO. Specifically, he noted the need to protect the Baltic Sea and maintain readiness due to the ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Defense officials also warned that shifting resources to the Middle East could disrupt critical arms supplies needed for European defense.

While Poland will not join the fighting, the government remains “logistically prepared” to evacuate any Polish citizens from the region if the situation worsens.

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