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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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Nintendo Handheld Mode Boost switch update: What is it?

Nintendo Switch 2 update brings Handheld Mode boost for Switch 1 games

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nintendo Handheld Mode Boost switch update: What is it?
Nintendo Handheld Mode Boost switch update: What is it?

Nintendo Switch 2 has received the latest upgrade that will improve the performance of original Switch games played in handheld mode.

With this update, the Switch 2 will let original Switch games to run as if the console is connected to a TV after turning on the latest Handheld Boost Mode, enabling enhanced visuals.

The update should offer original Switch titles a highly-requested visual boost, as they were previously limited to running in 720p in handheld mode.

By expanding the availability of Switch 1 titles to TV mode, games should be able to take advantage of the Switch 2’s 1080p display.

How to do a Handheld Mode Boost switch?

Firstly, launch Switch 2’s settings menu > tap “System” > click on “Nintendo Switch Software Handling.”

Users can now toggle “Handheld Mode Boost” on or off.

According to Nintendo, “Some Nintendo Switch software will be unaffected, and this option has no effect on software for Nintendo Switch 2.”

Notably, using Handheld Boost Mode may affect the Switch 2’s battery faster. The feature is available now with the Switch 2’s 22.0.0 update.

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