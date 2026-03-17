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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

US aircraft carrier fire in Red Sea displaces hundreds of sailors amid Iran war

USS Gerald R. Ford fire leaves over 600 sailors without beds as ship faces extended deployment

  • By Bushra Saleem
US aircraft carrier fire in Red Sea displaces hundreds of sailors amid Iran war
US aircraft carrier fire in Red Sea displaces hundreds of sailors amid Iran war

US aircraft carrier fire has displaced its hundreds of sailors in the Middle East amid escalating tension with Iran.

According to TRT World, a fire that broke out aboard the US aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford while it was operating in the Middle East as part of the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran has left more than 600 service members without beds.

The blaze broke out in the laundry room of the carrier last week, and military officials said it took crew members more than 30 hours to extinguish it.

Dozens of service members were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation and two were treated for "non-life threatening" injuries.

The crew members who lost their beds are now said to be bunking on floors and tables, and since the fire originated in the main laundry area, sailors have no access to wash their clothes.

US Central Command said in a statement that the fire caused "no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational," but crew members have reported that the plumbing system of 650 toilets on board frequently breaks down.

The carrier, along with its 4,500 sailors and fighter pilots, was ordered from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean on October 24 last year by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

It was part of a broader US military buildup intended to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro before his capture in early January.

The vessel subsequently departed for the Middle East for the US-Israeli war against Iran, which is now in its third week.

Altogether, the crew is entering its 10th month of deployment, and if the carrier remains at sea by mid-April, it will break the record for the longest post-Vietnam War carrier deployment.

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