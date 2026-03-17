Iran's president Pezeshkian declares Tehran 'will not surrender to bullies'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country will not surrender to bullies as tension with US and Israel escalates.
According to BBC, Pezeshkian has held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron where he insisted "Iran did not begin this atrocious war".
He said on social media "Defending against invasion is a natural right, in which we are good at. Using the American bases against Iran in the region, with the purpose of disturbing our relations with our neighbours, should be stopped."
Pezeshkian insisted Iran "will not surrender to bullies" as he called on the "global community to condemn this invasion," adding, “ Speaking of ending the war, is meaningless, until we ensure there will be no more attacks in our land in the future.”
The Iranian president challenged the global community to formally condemn the offensive launched by Washington and Tel Aviv, arguing that regional stability cannot be achieved while ignoring attacks on Iranian soil.
The joint US-Israeli campaign, initiated on Feb. 28, has resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties in Iran, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting what it identifies as American military assets across Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, with some operations affecting civilian infrastructure including airports and port facilities.