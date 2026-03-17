Kim Sae-ron's family member takes extreme step amid Kim Soo-hyun's legal battle

A family member of late South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron reportedly tried to commit suicide several times amid intense legal battles with actor Kim Soo-hyun.
As reported by the New Daily, Sae-ron's bereaved family was scheduled to attend a group viewing event for the deceased's posthumous film We Are Everyday, held at Cheongdam Cine City CGV in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on March 14.
However, it was reported that one of the actress' family members attempted to take their life at their home and was unable to attend the event.
A source close to the family shared with the outlet, noting, "What the bereaved family wants from Kim Soo-hyun is for him to acknowledge all the facts and make a sincere apology to the deceased."
Instead, the Queen of Tears actor's side is causing "irreparable pain" to the family by claiming that they are "spreading false information with fabricated evidence".
The source further explained, "Two years ago, Kim Sae Ron was denied the truth about her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. During the settlement of accident-related costs, the family suffered further due to actions taken by Kim Soo Hyun's agency. Even after countless apologies, they are being portrayed as criminals, which is deeply distressing."
Kim Sae-ron passed away on February 16, 2025, and her body was found at her home on Kim Soo-hyun's birthday, when she was just 24 years old.
Since then, the Bloodhounds actress family has revealed that the deceased star was in a romantic relationship with Soo-hyun since she was a minor; however, the actor has denied the claims, sharing that they began dating when she became an adult.
It was also reported that Sae-ron experienced intense stress during her life, including being asked to pay 700 million KRW in penalties by her former agency, Gold Medalist, which also represented Kim Soo-hyun, following a drunk-driving accident in May 2022.
Kim Soo Hyun has filed a civil lawsuit seeking 12 billion KRW in damages against the family and several media outlets.
The family has responded by filing a countersuit against the It's Okay to Not be Okay actor for alleged violations of the Child Welfare Act and false accusations.
Moreover, on March 13, Kim Soo Hyun once again denied allegations of underage dating during a court session related to a separate damages lawsuit involving a cosmetics brand.