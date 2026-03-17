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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Trump's bold plan for Cuba revealed: ‘I could do anything I want’

‘I’ll be having the honour of taking Cuba,’ said Trump

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Trumps bold plan for Cuba revealed: ‘I could do anything I want’
Trump's bold plan for Cuba revealed: ‘I could do anything I want’

The Trump administration has reportedly told Cuban officials that President Miguel Diaz-Canel must resign as a condition for lifting a crushing US oil blockade.

This demand comes as Cuba faces a total collapse of its power grid leaving 11 million people in the dark.

According to reports on March 16, 2026, US negotiators signaled that Diaz Canel's exit is a “key objective” in ongoing talks.

President Trump, fresh off the ouster of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, has intensified pressure by cutting off Cuba’s fuel supplies.

Speaking at the White House, Trump boasted of his leverage over the island, stating, “I do believe I’ll be having the honour of taking Cuba.”

When asked about the nature of his plans for the island, the President added, “Whether I free it, take it, think I could do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.”

While the US is pushing for Diaz-Canel’s removal, reports suggest Washington may be open to a transition involving the Castro family’s younger generation to ensure stability.

For now, the administration remains firm that “the current regime must step down for the energy blockade to be lifted.”

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