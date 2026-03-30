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  • By Salima Bhutto
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5 exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026

Netflix is releasing some of its most anticipated movies on its platform in April

  • By Salima Bhutto
5 exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026
5 exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026

March is about end and Netflix as usual has already announced the upcoming release of five exciting movies releasing in April 2026.

From thrilling action to rom-com drama, the upcoming lineup promises to deliver a variety of something for everyone.

So, here’s a list of the five exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026:

1. Feel My Voice

5 exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026

An upcoming Italian Netflix drama film is based on the story that inspired CODA.

The movie centres on Eletta, a teenager who is the only hearing member of a deaf family.

Balancing familial duty with her passion for singing, she struggles to pursue a musical career.

The movie stars Sarah Toscanoalongside Serena Rossi, Alessandro Parigi, and Emilio Insolera.

Feel My Voice is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 3, 2026.

2. Thrash

5 exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026

The upcoming is a survival horror film starring Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Alyla Browne, and Djimon Hounsou.

Written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, the movie shows a raging hurricane in a coastal community who fights for survival as they are besieged not only by the destructive forces of nature but also by the relentless threat of deadly predators aka sharks.

Thrash is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 10, 2026.

3. Roommates

5 exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026

An upcoming comedy film tells the story of two college freshmen.

It’s synopsis says, “When a hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a war of passive aggression.”

Directed by Chandler Levack and written by Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O'Sullivan, Roommates stars Sadie Sandler as Devon and Chloe East as Celeste.

The upcoming movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 17, 2026.

4. Apex

5 exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026

An upcoming survival action thriller film stars Charlize Theron in a leading role.

The upcoming movie revolves around a rock climber, played by Theron, who finds herself being hunted by a hunter in the wild and she must work to outwit the hunter.

Apart from the actress, the movie also Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by Jeremy Robbins, Apex is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 24, 2026.

5. Sheng Wang Purple

5 exciting movies coming to Netflix in April 2026

Sheng Wang is returning to Netflix for his second stand-up special, titled Purple.

Directed by Ali Wong, the comedy hour will see Sheng delving into what it means to be a grown-up.

According to the logline, it will explore ordinary life moments: sharing prized berries with with friends’ kids, and, finding joy in nature and much more.

Purple is scheduled to be released on April 24, 2026 on Netflix.

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