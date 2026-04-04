News
News

Iran, US rush to find missing crew member after American jet shot down

Iran shot down a US F-15 fighter jet, following which one crew member was rescued while the second remained missing

Iran, US rush to find missing crew member after American jet shot down
Iran, US rush to find missing crew member after American jet shot down

Iran and US forces are racing to rescue a missing crew member from the F-15 fighter jet, which was shot down by Tehran on Friday.

The warplane was struck on Friday, with the US media reporting that the US special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing.

Moreover, Iran's military also shared that it had shot down a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf and the pilot was rescued by American authorities.

The war began over a month ago when US-Israel attacked Iran, killing former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliation and backlash.

President Trump told NBC that the F-15 loss would not affect negotiation with Iran, noting, "No, not at all. No, it's war."

A spokesperson for the Iranian military's central operational command said, "An American hostile fighter jet in central Iranian airspace was struck and destroyed by the IRGC Aerospace Force's advanced air defence system."

"The jet was completely obliterated, and further searches are ongoing."

An Iranian television reporter on a local official channel said anyone who captured a crew member alive would "receive a valuable reward".

Since the war, the US military has announced the loss of several aircraft, including a tanker that crashed in Iraq and three F-15s shot down by Kuwaiti friendly fire.

Besides that, on Saturday several blasts were heard coming from Tehran's north.

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
Tragedy: 32 rescued, 71 lost at sea after migrant boat sinks off Italy
Tragedy: 32 rescued, 71 lost at sea after migrant boat sinks off Italy
US revokes green cards, visas of Iranian nationals: Here’s why
US revokes green cards, visas of Iranian nationals: Here’s why
Pope Leo’s Easter message urges global leaders to choose peace over conflict
Pope Leo’s Easter message urges global leaders to choose peace over conflict
Iran slams Trump threats, urges world to act against ‘Atrocious Acts’
Iran slams Trump threats, urges world to act against ‘Atrocious Acts’
Middle East crisis: At least 11 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Easter
Middle East crisis: At least 11 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Easter
Trump issues stark warning to strike Iran's infrastructure over Hormuz blockade
Trump issues stark warning to strike Iran's infrastructure over Hormuz blockade
Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on President's health
Donald Trump: White House finally breaks silence on President's health
US–Iran: Second US aircraft hit by Iranian forces, A-10 warthog downed near Strait of Hormuz
US–Iran: Second US aircraft hit by Iranian forces, A-10 warthog downed near Strait of Hormuz
UK: Storm Dave leaves thousands without power, disrupts travel across the country during Easter
UK: Storm Dave leaves thousands without power, disrupts travel across the country during Easter
Keir Starmer slams Kanye West's UK festival appearance
Keir Starmer slams Kanye West's UK festival appearance

Popular News

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
8 hours ago
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks

Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
10 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
11 hours ago