Iran, US rush to find missing crew member after American jet shot down

Iran and US forces are racing to rescue a missing crew member from the F-15 fighter jet, which was shot down by Tehran on Friday.
The warplane was struck on Friday, with the US media reporting that the US special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing.
Moreover, Iran's military also shared that it had shot down a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf and the pilot was rescued by American authorities.
The war began over a month ago when US-Israel attacked Iran, killing former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliation and backlash.
President Trump told NBC that the F-15 loss would not affect negotiation with Iran, noting, "No, not at all. No, it's war."
A spokesperson for the Iranian military's central operational command said, "An American hostile fighter jet in central Iranian airspace was struck and destroyed by the IRGC Aerospace Force's advanced air defence system."
"The jet was completely obliterated, and further searches are ongoing."
An Iranian television reporter on a local official channel said anyone who captured a crew member alive would "receive a valuable reward".
Since the war, the US military has announced the loss of several aircraft, including a tanker that crashed in Iraq and three F-15s shot down by Kuwaiti friendly fire.
Besides that, on Saturday several blasts were heard coming from Tehran's north.